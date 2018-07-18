Robert Mugabe Jnr admitted at Parirenyatwa

Robert Mugabe (junior) claims he was briefly admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday evening.

When news of this development reached online media and social media, people who posted their comments were actually celebrating that he had been treated at a general hospital and not flown abroad.

Without giving away much, Robert took to Instagram at around 9pm to say he had endured the worst but had now recovered.

His post read:

“I had never felt this ill in my life, but I’m good now.”

He followed it up with a suggestion that his illness was fatigue/stress related saying:

“God says I’ve been grinding too hard.”

He ended by saying:

“Devil can’t take away my glow”

While there were no further details on when he left the hospital, posts made on Instagram late yesterday suggested that he had returned to his South Africa base.

But his brief stint at Parirenyatwa seemed to excite people on social media and most were asking why Robert Mugabe Jnr had not been airlifted to Singapore.

Others were of the opinion that the development showed that the former First family feels secure under the new dispensation and trusted a government health institution to take care of the former national basketball team player. H-Metro