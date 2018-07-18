NCC president to be elected today

By Helen Kadirire

Chiefs are today set to elect the president and deputy president of the National Council of Chiefs (NCC). According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), 35 chiefs have already been elected into NCC in accordance with the Traditional Leaders Act.

Today, all chiefs will again meet to elect president of NCC and his/her deputy.

On August 1, they will elect two senator chiefs for each of the eight non-metropolitan provinces.

Zec said that logistics and materials for elections such as ballot paper, indelible ink, marker pens and prescribed forms have all been procured and are at various stages of completion.

Meanwhile, the commission has warned that any person who purports to announce the result of an election as true or official results or purports to declare any candidate to have been duly elected before an electoral officer has announced the result of that election shall be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months.

As of July 15,Zec had accredited 1 140 observers, comprising of 187 foreign observers, 34 foreign journalists, 279 local journalists and 640 local observers. DailyNews