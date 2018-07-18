Moyo defends Silaigwana boob

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioner Qhubani Moyo has defended the national elections body’s chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana, over the statement he issued last week claiming there was no postal voting taking place at Ross Camp in Bulawayo.

Silaigwana later reversed his statement and said the police who will be on duty on election day had already started voting countrywide.

Asked to explain the boob Moyo said: “Silaigwana … made a statement that he didn’t know that there was postal voting at Ross Camp, the factual position is that there is no actual set date for the postal ballot,” he said.

“You send them out and voting can happen anytime in any particular institution and what really matters is that at what stage do you receive them back at the headquarters of the commission.

“So that statement that was issued was issued before knowledge that Ross Camp had actually started the whole process and also you wouldn’t even know how other individuals would be voting at a particular time because there is no set period for the start,” Moyo said.

Moyo also took another defensive stance, saying Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba was targeted individually by politicians. DailyNews