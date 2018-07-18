Mahachi explains Bucs transition

Orlando Pirates’ new signing Kudakwashe Mahachi has outlined the major differences between being at the Buccaneers and coming from a club like Golden Arrows.

Mahachi finally completed his switch to Pirates after signing a pre-contract in January, while in the last six months of his stay at Arrows.

The Zimbabwean international ended a three-year relationship with the Durban-based outfit, whom he initially joined on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015 before making his move permanent after one season.

He has since been in camp with The Bucs since the start of their pre-season preparations four weeks ago, allowing him to settle into his new environment.

The 24-year-old feels representing the Rand Stadium-based outfit is the “pinnacle” of his career and has thanked the club for the opportunity.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the chairman (Irvin Khoza) and the coaches for giving me an opportunity to come and play for this big team,” Mahachi told Pirates’ website.

“It is definitely a dream come true for me because I feel that playing for this Soweto giant is the pinnacle for any footballer.”

Having now been exposed to the setup at the club, the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn winger has explained the differences he has had to adjust to.

“It is a huge transition coming from a small team to a big team and it takes a bit of time to understand because there is a huge difference in approach,” he outlined.

“We train differently, we prepare differently and the overall level of professionalism is amazing. Not only do we analyse the opponents, which is the norm, but we also have to analyse ourselves from a group perspective and at an individual level.

“We have a big technical team and each of them play a part in improving us as players. We have coaches, analysts, sport scientists, physiotherapists, doctors and our support staff.

“All are dedicated and focused on improving us as players and giving us everything we need to succeed. It’s definitely a new environment for me, but I think I’m getting used to it.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has admitted his role in luring countryman Khama Billiat to the club and compares the talisman to the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chiefs managed to snap up Billiat, who was reportedly on the verge of a move abroad, following the expiry of his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

The 27-year-old ended up snubbing offers from elsewhere, including a renewal at Sundowns, as he opted for what is believed to be a lucrative deal at Naturena.

However, it is thought that Warriors teammate Katsande also played an integral part in convincing the diminutive forward to Chiefs.

“I can say I helped the team get him,” confirmed Katsande. “But we know what kind of player Khama is. He has come to The Village and changed the whole dimension of the players around him.

“Everyone wants to play with him and everybody is eager to add onto what he will offer. I think he’s a massive addition to the team, as you can see when he is in the game it’s totally different — it’s like having Neymar or Ronaldo in your team.

“He’s going to give the guys around him confidence to perform well.”

Katsande also offered more insight into how he sold the club to Billiat, basing his advice on his own experiences since his arrival at the club in 2011. — Kick Off.