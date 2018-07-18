Koffi Olomide brings 24-member band

By Vasco Chaya

Flamboyant rhumba music exponent Koffi Olomide will perform live alongside his 24-member band at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on August 3. Sound Blaze Productions, organisers of the event said Koffi is expected in Harare two days before the gig.

“He is bringing a full band which is made up of 24 members. Koffi is coming on August 1 as he needs ample time to prepare for the concert,” said Calisto Murawo of Sound Blaze Productions.

Olomide and his 32-year-old-Quartier Latin International band will share the stage with local musicians that include sungura ace Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D and Dj Iroq at HICC.

When the organisers announced the list of supporting acts a couple of weeks ago, there was an outcry from local rhumba groups who felt side-lined. The organisers, however, said the event is for a cocktail of musicians, not necessarily a rhumba gig.

Meanwhile, Koffi,62, has had a good relationship with Zimbabwe, headlining the country’s big events.

In 2014, the singer performed at the wedding of the country’s former first family, being the highlight of the entertainment there.

He performed at the wedding of Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore before headlining the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Harare International Carnival rhumba night in 2015.

Dancer Beverly Sibanda

apparently charmed Koffi when she joined him on stage uninvited during the Rhumba Night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

This resulted in her featuring in Koffi’s Angola video, where she stole the limelight from other dancers, and reports suggest that this did not go down well with the dancers.

Koffi, whose real name is Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, has built a faithful fan base internationally over the years, particularly in Africa and Europe.

Koffi popularised the slower style of Soukous, which he dubbed Tcha Tcho. The Congolese superstar, who calls himself Mopao (Lingala for Big Boss), has received a number of international awards, including Kora Awards for Best African Artist of The Decade and Best African Artiste. –DailyNews