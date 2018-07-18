I am in control: Tamirepi

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi has dismissed suggestions that there is management interference in his decisions saying he is “in total control”.

He denied his substitutions against Black Rhinos in the goalless draw on Saturday were influenced by someone outside the technical team.

He introduced crowd favourite Francisco Zekumbawira for Tawanda Nyamandwe and Mangani Godknows for Chamboko Talent.

“There is nothing like that. There is no management interference on who to substitute. I am actually in much control of everything. There is no interference at all,” said Tamirepi.

“Nothing went wrong in our game against Rhinos, just that the energy levels of our guys (were affected) in our game against FC Platinum.

“We were very slow, we couldn’t even string some passes and we were not ourselves. We have a very bad first half while we tried our level best in the second half but it was not good enough to grind the result,” he added.

ZPC have signed top scorer David Temwanjira who is still waiting for clearance and Zekumbawira.

“We are in the process of getting Temwanjira papers done. At the moment we have just acquired those two players only.

“In our next game, we are playing Herentals away in Harare. Obviously we are hoping to grind results after dropping two points here (at home).

“We are targeting a comeback but it’s not going to be easy,” Tamirepi said. H-Metro