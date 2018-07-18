CR7’s jerseys selling like hot cakes

Italian soccer giants Juventus have sold an astonishing 520 000 Cristiano Ronaldo shirts in 24 hours on the first day of his official unveiling. In comparison the reigning Italian champions sold 850 000 shirts for the whole of the 2016/2017 season.

Brazilian superstar Neymar after completing his record-breaking move to PSG sold 10 000 shirts on his first day.

The Juventus home shirt is priced online at €89.95 with the club raking in already €46.8 million in 24 hours.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was his usual confident self at a press conference for his official unveiling held largely in Portuguese at Juve’s state-of-the-art Allianz Stadium that was attended by media from all over the globe, saying that he had “nothing to prove to anyone”.

“The numbers are there, everyone knows what I’ve done for football, but I’m ambitious and I like challenges,” he said. “I didn’t want to stay in my comfort zone after what I did for Manchester and Real Madrid. I want to leave my mark on Juve.”

Italian champions Juventus signed the superstar attacker, who put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth a reported €30 million euros a season, in the hope that he will push them to a coveted Champions League title, the continent’s holy grail.

Ronaldo says joining Juventus was an “easy decision” and not one that many players his age would take.

The 33-year-old was unveiled in Turin on Monday following a club-record £99million move from Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in 438 games.

The Portuguese threw his Madrid future into question while on the pitch following the Champions League final win over Liverpool, and the Spanish giants were willing to accept an offer from the Italian champions for their star man.

While Ronaldo said the move was well thought-out, it was not a tough choice to move to Juventus. – AFP.