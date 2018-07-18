Chikurubi inmates graduate

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services assistant commissioner, Norbert Chomurenga yesterday urged inmates to use skills acquired at the prison, encouraging them to obey the law.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 70 inmates, who were awarded certificates by Wellspring of Hope Trust, guest of honour Senior Asst Comm Chomurenga hailed the initiative of teaching inmates life skills.

“Wellspring of Hope Trust have realised that the rehabilitation of offenders in not the prerogative of offenders is not the prerogative of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional service alone but needs community participation for it to be successful.

“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service is mandated to protect society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of offenders.

“Rehabilitation programs are numerous and can spur economic development for both the organisation and the inmates,” he said.

Senior Asst Comm Chomurenga urged graduated inmates to convert their certificates to become tangible products when they go out as a way of supporting the vision of wellspring of Hope Trust.

He also took a swipe on habitual offenders.

“I am informed that Wellspring of Hope Trust started an initiative called Books Behind Bars, focusing on helping those behind bars to cultivate wholesome and pro-social changes of mind.

“Last year the organisation donated stationary to the inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison as a way of supporting their educational needs,” said Senior Asst Comm Chomurenga.

In February this year, Wellspring of Hope Trust introduced two courses, to the inmates, Business management skills and Life skills training which ran for five months.

“The training ran for a period of five months covering a total of nine lessons each and one practical.

“Attendance to some point dropped due to amnesty but they managed to continue with those who remained behind,” he said.

Skills which were acquired include communication skills, interpersonal relationship, coping with stress and assertiveness.

Business management lessons covered various attributes of a good entrepreneur, how to grow a business, empower inmates so that they can change their lives and also reducing chances of going offside of the law again.

Senior Asst Comm Chomurenga told inmates that education is a key which is used to unlock doors of life and education will make people shy to go against the law.

He also hailed organisations as well as churches for helping inmates and has urged them to keep on doing the good work.

Inmates were yesterday taken back to memory lane when Eat ‘n’ Lick donated lunch for them. H-Metro