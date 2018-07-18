Cheating couple locked up. . . Neighbours in all-night vigil to keep man at married lover’s house

By Leonard Ncube

Some residents of Chinotimba suburb in Victoria Falls teamed up to help a neighbour trap a man who had been cheating with his wife. Concerned neighbours, who had been seeing Mr Tafireyi Zimba sneaking into Mr Godfrey Makeche Ncube’s matrimonial house for some months, used a padlock to lock him inside on Thursday last week.

A group of neighbours who included Mr Ncube’s brothers guarded the house the whole night to make sure that the woman Ms Cynthia Ngwenya and Mr Zimba did not escape.

The two lovebirds were released in the morning and taken to the police station.

Neighbours who spoke to Chronicle said Ms Ngwenya and Mr Zimba who is a security guard at Masimba Construction had been having an extra marital sexual relationship for some months.

Mr Zimba had been sneaking into Mr Ncube’s house at night and leaving early morning to go to work before Mr Ncube’s return.

Mr Ncube operates a shop in Chinotimba suburb and works for a tour operating company where he is usually on night shift.

He and Ms Ngwenya were customarily married and have three minor children, the youngest being six months old.

Neighbours said Mr Ncube rushed to the police to make a report when he arrived home in the morning and was told that his wife and boyfriend were locked inside.

The children were also in the same house.

Police had to restrain residents who reportedly wanted to assault Mr Zimba as the cheating couple was led to the police station.

Ms Ngwenya’s whereabouts are not known as she disappeared with her six months old baby on her return from the police station on Friday morning, neighbours said.

They said Ms Ngwenya should be ashamed as a woman considering that she gave birth only six months ago.

A neighbour said: “People wanted to beat up the boyfriend and he was lucky because police restrained them. We even suspect that he had no house of his own because he was sneaking into Mr Ncube’s house almost daily.”

Mr Ncube declined to talk about the issue.

“To me this is now in the past and talking about it will just rekindle the pain. I can’t talk about it and you cannot write as well because you were not there. We went to the police and they told me not to go around talking about the issue,” he said.

Officer Commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Tadeus Madondo confirmed the incident.

However, he said no criminal report was filed.

“The matter was treated as a domestic case as the parties were counselled hence in that case I can’t give details,” he said. The Chronicle