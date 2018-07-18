CAPS United target ex-Kaizer Chiefs star

By Grace Chingoma

CAPS United have been linked with former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mitchel Katsvairo and ex-Dynamos striker Takunda Sadiki. Katsvairo is looking for a club to revive his career while Sadiki was at Mutare City during the first half of the season. The duo are training with the Green Machine.

“The coach hasn’t said anything regarding the two. Katsvairo started training today and Sadiki has been training but nothing has been said from the technical team,’’ club chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, told The Herald.

‘‘We wait for recommendations, if there are any that will come, from the technical team.’’ CAPS United face champions FC Platinum at Mandava this weekend.

Chitembwe says he is unfazed his troops haven’t scored a goal in 180 minutes. The former champions appear to have lost some of their rhythm since the resumption of the league having stumbled in goalless draws against Harare City and Bulawayo Chiefs.

They last posted a victory in Gweru on June 18, beating Chapungu 2-0 at Ascot. This weekend, the Green Machine have a tricky date against champions FC Platinum at Mandava.

CAPS United have only lost once at Mandava against the champions after they crashed to a 1-2 defeat in 2014.

Last year, the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw. “As a coach you are not a statistician, but a coach. We want to score and at some point we will score, we know what’s lying ahead of us,’’ said Chitembwe.

The Harare giants have since parted ways with midfielder Oscar Machapa, goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya and truant midfielder Denver Mukamba.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro, 3pm, ZTV), Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Nichrut v Shabanie (Ascot).

Sunday: Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro, 3pm, ZTV), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Chicken Inn (Vengere). The Herald