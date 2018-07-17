Prophet Ngwenya’s lavish birthday party

By Gibson Mhaka

Popular Bulawayo Prophet Thabiso Ngwenya on Sunday caused quite a stir after he hosted a lavish birthday party akin to those of hip-hop moguls such as P Diddy and Jay Z at his Faith In Christ International headquarters in Pumula South.

The self-styled prophet gained popularity from performing miracles, particularly using holy water to heal and reverse hexes (bombing).

Plenty of food and drinks were provided at the colourful event that was graced by thousands among them pastors from different local churches and neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana.

The electric atmosphere and entertainment that punctuated the prophet’s 43rd birthday party was provided by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Band which also did a rendition of the “Happy Birthday Song”.

And as usual, his convoy – which started from his “bombing site” before proceeding to the church headquarters – was a head-turner.

Prophet Ngwenya made a grand arrival at around 2PM appearing in a new light blue Mercedes Benz branded “Prophet Ngwenya’s 43rd Birthday Celebration”.

Addressing the thousands that filled the church premises, he said the Lord was good to him adding that the steps of a man of the cloth are established by the Lord, when he delights in his way.

In an interview, the self-styled prophet was not at liberty to reveal the total budget of the party but said it cost him a fortune.

“It cost me a fortune to organise the birthday party but I don’t regret it because it’s also one of the occasions that I chose to interact with my church members and the public. This has not only left a mark in my life, but to those invited too,” said Prophet Ngwenya.

The man-of-cloth also received praise and presents from the pastors, members of his church and guests who attended the party.

“It was a good day and important moment for our Bishop. This is the day he has set aside so that we celebrate with him. The Bible also teaches us to obey our leaders and submit to them for they are keeping watch over our souls.

“The Bible also says, ‘Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honour, especially those who labour in preaching and teaching (1 Timothy 5:17),” said Emma Sibanda, a member of the church.

Prophet Ngwenya has made headlines in both local and foreign media specifically South Africa after it was reported that gospel diva Rebecca Malope consulted him over problems relating to infertility.

It was also reported that one of former SA president Jacob Zuma’s daughters also consulted the famous healer. – The Chronicle