MPOI to unveil latest presidential opinion poll

The Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) — a nonprofit, nongovernmental research organisation — will on Friday reveal its final findings how people intend to vote in the crunch July 30 vote.

Zimbabwe is heading for a presidential, parliamentary and municipal vote — that will be the first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in November after a coup — pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, and Nelson Chamisa, 40, who is campaigning on a platform for generational fundamentalism. It is seen as a generational contest.

The last poll by MPOI showed Mnangagwa as the election favourite but Chamisa, who has formed a poll alliance with smaller parties, has been making some headway despite financial and other constraints.

MPOI is hosting a stakeholder meeting focusing on dissemination of the latest survey findings. “In May and June 2018 MPOI conducted a ‘Pre-election Final Survey, Zimbabwe 2018’ on behalf of the Afrobarometer Network.

The essence of the workshop is therefore to disseminate and discuss the study findings.” This dissemination workshop will be held on Friday at a Harare hotel. DailyNews