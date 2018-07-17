Kaseke lands coaching job in Dubai

By Ricky Zililo

Former Highlanders and national team right-back Noel Kaseke has landed a coaching job in Dubai. The dreadlocked Kaseke, who turns 38 in December, hung his boots in May, ending a 20-year playing career.

He told Chronicle Sport that he has concluded a deal to be assistant coach of United Arab Emirates First Division side Al Hamriya Sports Club.

Kaseke, who has been helping Christian Brothers College (CBC) football teams as well as Zifa Southern Region Division One side Indlovu Iyanyathela since May, is expected to jet out of the country tomorrow to begin his professional coaching stint.

“Al Hamriya Sports Club are in the First Division in Dubai gunning for promotion into the Premiership.

“A big challenge lies ahead of me, but I give God the glory because without him I know I would not have made this breakthrough.

“The journey begins as I transition into fulltime coaching. I could not have asked for a better way to start than with coach Suliman, head coach of Al Hamriya,” Kaseke said.

Kaseke started playing for the Highlanders’ first team as a pupil at Bulawayo’s Founders High School.

He won three league championships with Bosso between 1999 and 2001 before moving to Europe and eventually to the UAE where he spent 16 years and won numerous accolades.

The former national team utility player, who keeps a low profile, holds a number of coaching badges he attained while playing in Cyprus as well as in the UAE. – The Chronicle