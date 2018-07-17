DeMbare still to decide on Denver

By Eddie Chikamhi and Mukudzei Chingwere

Dynamos are yet to make a decision on wayward midfielder Denver Mukamba after the player was handed back to them by rivals CAPS United after his loan deal went sour. Mukamba, who was on a one-year loan at the Green Machine, has annoyed the Makepekepe family with his unrepentant bad boy antics after he went AWOL for almost two months.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said they have since received a clearance letter from their rivals.

Mukamba still has a year on his contract with Dynamos, but had become a liability to the team because of his truancy and bad boy antics.

“I can confirm we received his clearance from CAPS United last week and what that means is that officially he reverts to being our player since he has a running contract with us.

“But whether we will register him for the remainder of the season, we don’t know yet. We have to sit down as a club, most importantly, with the technical team, to deliberate on the way forward,” said Marechera.

Mukamba was loaned out by Dynamos in March following a fallout with coach Lloyd Mutasa whose patience was stretched to the limit by the 25-year-old’s disciplinary problems.

Makepekepe had hoped to give the talented midfielder a chance for rehabilitation.

But they only got along well for the first two months of the proposed one-year union before Mukamba reverted to his old habits and disappeared from the radar without communicating with his superiors.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima conceded the marriage has not worked.

Also shown the exit is midfielder Oscar Machapa, who is currently hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons after he was dragged to the courts by a former girlfriend on assault charges.

“So far we have released three players — Munyaradzi (Diya), Oscar and Denver.

“It has not worked with Mukamba despite our best efforts to give him the best possible environment to get back to his best.

“He is talented, but there is nothing we can do. We haven’t located him ever since he was reported AWOL. Remember he was here on loan and his parent club is Dynamos, so we returned him to Dynamos,” said Chitima.

Meanwhile, Mutasa expects midfielder Brett Amidu to complete his return to the Harare giants this week from defending league champions FC Platinum.

Amidu has endured a frustrating stay in Zvishavane where he has been made a bit-part player by coach Norman Mapeza.

He arrived in Zvishavane with high expectations.

Mutasa refused to talk about Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba, but said Amidu was on his way to the record Zimbabwean champions.

“I cannot say much about that one (Ntouba reunion), but probably, the Brett issue,” he said.

“I think as a coach you will always give proposals to the management and it so happened that he (Amidu) is the kind of boy we want to have in our team.

“We are eager to have that boy (Amidu) he is very much in our plans. I am sure the management is playing their part and it will not be a surprise if we have him before the end of the week.

“We have a very few places to get players, we might get one or two players just to add on, the majority of the players are under contract,” said Mutasa.

The coach said he will continue to try and ensure the Glamour Boys end the season as high as possible.

“As a coach (and) as a team you have to always aim high, when such things (poor run of form) happen you have to go back and see where you are missing the point.

“The reality is that you would want to collect as many points as you can.

“Now we have to take each game as it comes, then we will see where the points get us at the end of the season,” said Mutasa. – The Herald