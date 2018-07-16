Soldier shoots children over sex

A soldier was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after he unintentionally shot and injured his daughter and niece in an attempt to shoot his wife for denying him sex.

Rungano Magaisa is said to have been in the habit of assaulting his wife and on the day in question, the army officer reportedly missed the target after the minors interrupted him from shooting his wife.

One of the minor kids was shot of the left hand whilst the one who is in a critical state was shot in the stomach and both are currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Magaisa’s landlady Gogo Kubwalo said the couple was having marital problems over conjugal rights.

“I am the owner of the house that Rungano and his wife were residing in and in all the years that I have stayed with them, they have always had fights over conjugal rights.

“I have on many occasions counselled them and Rungano would always complain that he was being deprived of his conjugal rights.

“We never thought the situation would get to this point even though it was not the first time.

“On Friday, the wife didn’t sleep at the house after he threatened to shoot her,” she said.

Narrating what transpired, Gogo Kubwalo said the scuffle started around midnight when Rungano had just got home drunk.

“We had all slept at the main house and we woke up after we started to hear noise from the cottage.

“At first, we didn’t take it seriously because this was not the first time for them to quarrel, since most of the times they did this but eventually stop.

“However, we realised that what was happening was dangerous when we heard gun shots.

“We couldn’t go outside so we then informed some of our neighbours about it.

“When the wife started screaming that the kids were shot, we then went outside and restrained him, we also went to Waterfalls Police Station and reported the case and we took the kids to hospital,” she said. H-Metro