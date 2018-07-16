BusinessNews

NatPharm looks for hospital equipment

By Farayi Machamire

State-run National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) is seeking bidders for the supply, installation and commissioning of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment.

NatPharm Head Office
In a Government Gazette published on Friday, NatPharm said tenders close on September 11 for the supply of the equipment.

The pharmaceutical company — which has been battling to restore its long-term viability and to safeguard the country’s health delivery system — is also seeking bidders for the supply, installation and commissioning of theatre equipment.

It’s not clear which ICU the equipment is destined for.

In another notice in the gazette, NatPharm which procures drugs in bulk for more than 1 450 health institutions across the country said it also required dental equipment.

“Tenders are invited for the supply, delivery, and installation and commissioning of dental equipment. Compulsory site visit: 23rd August, 2018, at NatPharm headquarters at 1100 hours. Tender closing date: 11th September, 2018,” reads the gazette.

Furthermore, the parastatal has also floated tenders for the supply and installation of X-ray machines. DailyNews

