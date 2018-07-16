Miracle baby survives winter dumping

By Andile Tshuma

A NEWBORN baby who was stuffed with stones in the mouth, stashed in a black plastic refuse bag and dumped in Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo, was found alive.

The baby who was bleeding from the mouth, was rescued by Mrs Sithokozile Ngwenya.

Mrs Ngwenya and the nurses at Mpilo Central Hospital have since named the baby Nothando, meaning the mother of love.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

She said stones were stuffed into the baby’s mouth and she was bleeding from the mouth.

“We are dealing with a case of a newborn baby that was found dumped at a dump site in Cowdray Park suburb,” said Insp Simango.

She said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the woman who dumped the baby to contact any nearest police station.

According to witnesses children playing at a rubbish dump on Thursday morning became curious when they realised that there was something moving inside the refuse bag.

“When they moved closer, they heard faint, muffled cries from the baby and ran away to alert neighbours,” said one of the witnesses.

A crowd gathered at the scene, but according to witnesses, they were all afraid to intervene.

Mrs Ngwenya then came forward and ripped open the refuse bag and took out the baby.

“People were scared but I gathered courage and opened the plastic bag and rescued the baby who was shivering as a result of the cold,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

She said she then asked one of the people gathered to fetch her a blanket which she used to wrap the baby before removing the stones from the mouth.

Police from Luveve Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving a report and then summoned an ambulance which rushed the baby to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“I have since offered to raise the baby and the hospital authorities said I will be assisted by social welfare workers who will make assessments before I take the baby under my custody,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

Cowdray Park residents who spoke to The Chronicle said they were shocked by the incident.

The newborn, who has since been dubbed “miracle baby” has been nicknamed ‘MuChina’ due to her light skin by nurses at the Paediatric ward where she is admitted. The Chronicle