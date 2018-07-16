Man, lover team up to rob suitor

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 24-year-old man from Dulivhadzimo Township in Beitbridge and his 22-year-old girlfriend have appeared in court for allegedly conniving to rob a rival suitor of R1 700 and $180, two cellphones and an assortment of clothes, all worth R3 730 at knife point.

William Mapahura and Precious Mdau all of 4249 new medium-density, denied the charges when they appeared before Mr Trevor Nyatsanza.

They were remanded in custody.

Prosecuting Miss Nomathemba Sayi said on July 7 at around 7pm, one Sani Shaibu, who is employed in South Africa, visited Mdau who is his girlfriend at her Dulivhadzimo house.

She said later that evening Mapahura stormed the house and accused the complainant of dating his girlfriend.

“Mapahura picked up a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the man if he resisted his orders,” Miss Sayi said.

The court also heard that the two accused persons then teamed up and took the man’s two cellphones, a wallet containing $180 and R1 700 and a satchel with various clothes all worth R3 730.

She said Shaibu managed to escape during the fracas and reported the matter to the police who subsequently arrested Mapahura and Mdau.

The police only managed to recover $180 and a satchel with various clothing items from the duo. The Herald