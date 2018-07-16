Macheso, Gasa in historic concert

By Vasco Chaya

Though the Harare International Carnival (HIC) which was set to be held this week has been postponed to October to pave way for the harmonised elections, the change of dates will not affect the historic concert pitting sungura musicians Alick Macheso and Romeo Gasa which was themed in line with carnival.

The elections will be held on July 30 and the HIC was supposed to be held from July 17 to 21.

The sungura gig is pencilled for Thursday at EastPoint (ex-Jazz 105) in the capital.

“The gig is going ahead as scheduled. Actually the event belongs to us but we have just themed it in line with the carnival,” EastPoint Leisure manager Daniel Lunga aka DJ Danny told the Daily News yesterday.

The event will see Macheso and Gasa sharing the stage for the first time in history.

Despite playing the same genre, the two musicians had never shared the stage together and Gasa was excited about impending development.

“I am happy to meet the sungura guru and that’s what it is supposed to be. Young musicians should share the stage with legendary ones such that we learn a thing or two from them.

“It is my wish to see this development continuing, and it will be good for both mudhara Macheso and us. We want to learn, not to copy from him,” Gasa said.

Macheso pursued solo career in 1997 from Nicholas Zakaria’s Khiama Boys while Gasa joined the music industry 10 years later courtesy of Chibuku Road to Fame.

Both musicians have new albums on the market.

Macheso launched his latest album Dzinosvitsa Kure at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza while Gasa unveiled his Code 263 in Chinhoyi in May.

Both albums are driving sungura fans crazy.

Since the launch of Dzinosvitsa Kure, Macheso is on demand in the country and even beyond.

In August, Macheso will tour South Africa starting with Durban before moving to Port Elizabeth and then Boksburg. DailyNews