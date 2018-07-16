Killer T over the moon

Dancehall musician Killer T’s recently released video ‘Ndamuda’ reached one million views on You Tube this week. The development came as a milestone for the Mbare-bred chanter since it is his first ever video to achieve that.

To show his excitement, Killer T took to Instagram with a screenshot from the video and said, ‘1 million views pfee’ (reached one millions views).

You Tube views have of late been used as a yardstick to prove the quality of videos and popularity of artists and their songs and Killer T believes history has been made.

“It’s good when you realise that your work is bearing fruits. History has been made. I am happy,” Killer T told H-Metro.

“I was releasing videos on my previous albums but this has proved to be a cut above the rest.

“It gives us the energy to continue working, the spirit to continue coming up with something interesting for our fans,” he said.

The video is off the album Mashoko Anopfuura which has other chart topping songs like Kufamba KwaPaurosi, Mashoko Anopfuura and Hondo featuring Jah Prayzah.

Killer T joins Winky D on the list of local Zim Dancehall artistes to reach one million views on You Tube with the latter having achieved that recently with Dzika Ngirozi featuring Vabati VaJehova.

Killer T’s handler Kudzai Biston said this is testimony that his artiste is now ranked among the top musicians in the country.

“It’s a great achievement. Killer T is now among the top. The video was released end of April and within a space of three months it has reached one million views.

“The most interesting part is that we have released videos before but failed to make a break. We have been working to achieve that and finally we have done it with Ndamuda,” he said. H-Metro