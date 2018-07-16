Couple suing Makandiwa set to lose mansion

A mansion at the centre of a US$6,5 million lawsuit filed by businessman Upenyu Mashangwa against United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is set to be auctioned.

It has emerged that the property located at 14 Edinburg Drive, Marlborough is due to go under the hammer in a case pitting Mashangwa’s Carmeco Investments against Natchem CC.

The house is set to be auctioned at Raylton Sports Club at 10am on Friday.

Part of the house auction advertisement reads:

“Sale No 14:SS100/18: In the matter between Natchem CC Vs Carmeco Investments P/L Trading as Oceane Collection Perfumes. The defendant’s rights and title to certain piece of land situate in the district of Salisbury called Stand 672 Marlborough Township Extension 5 of Subdivision A of Strathmore measuring 7 581 square metres otherwise known as house number 14 Edinburgh Drive, Marlborough, Harare.

“Improvements: A double storey residential property brick under tile turned into an office complex comprising of over 24 offices, toilets and bathrooms, ceramic tiles, kitchen, entertainment gazebo, guard room, swimming pool, borehole, 6 outside toilets, paved drive way, car shades, well manicured garden, walled and gated, electric fence.”

Mashangwa is claiming US$700 000 from Prophet Makandiwa in damages after he allegedly lost the house to a local bank following a purported prophecy by the UFIC founder that a US$500 000 debt will be cancelled.

The businessman and his wife, Blessing, allege that Prophet Makandiwa made the debt cancellation prophecy which influenced them not to pay a US$500 000 loan facility from a local bank.

They allege that the debt cancellation prophecy did not come to pass, hence they lost the Marlborough house to the bank.

Prophet Makandiwa has denied ever making a debt cancellation prophecy regarding the aforesaid house and the clergyman insists that the house was never sold by the bank as details at the Deeds Office show that between 2012 and 2017, the Marlborough house was owned by Carmeco Investments.

The house was used for various bonds between 2010 and 2015 but the mortgage bonds were cancelled under reference numbers 2523/2014 and 25/2014. H Metro