CAPS United fire blanks

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United ………………………. 0

Bulawayo Chiefs ……………………0

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his team did not turn up as he had expected after the giants were held by struggling newboys Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

It has been a frustrating two games for Chitembwe since the resumption of the Premiership marathon.

His Green Machine, who were coming from another goalless draw against Harare City at Rufaro, were looking to use home advantage to bounce back to winning ways. But there wasn’t much action at both ends of goal with Simba Nhivi coming close with a fine header from a free-kick at the close of a dull first half.

Chitembwe was not amused at the rate the points are being dropped and especially the manner in which his charges applied themselves yesterday.

“Our application was not so good. There were a lot of technical and tactical mistakes, very disappointing. We were a bit slow, our ball movement was also very slow. “We didn’t look like we were up to the challenge today. I am very disappointed. “To be honest this is one game that I didn’t see any positives from. There were a lot of negatives, like I said in most aspects of the game. I am sure technically it wasn’t polished, it wasn’t perfect.

“Even the passing it wasn’t as quick as I would have liked so I am very disappointed. It was a poor game we had today,” said Chitembwe. The CAPS United coach was forced to withdraw midfielder Joel Ngodzo in the first half and replaced him with captain Hardlife Zvirekwi as Makepekepe needed more verve going forward. The Herald