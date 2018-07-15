Nasty C brings ‘Strings & Bling’ to Harare

By Andrew Moyo

BEING one of the most talented lyricists on the continent, it was no surprise that his new album was one of the most anticipated musical projects this year.

Nasty C’s “Strings and Bling”, which dropped on July 6 is one jam-packed collection that displays the genius and artistry that characterises the 21-year-old South African rapper. It definitely deserves the hype that surrounded its release.

While there are not many features, there is a notable voice on one of the tracks with US rapper A$AP Ferg, a global heavyweight in the game, laying down his signature bars on “King”.

“Givenchy”, “My Baby”, “Gravy”, “Jiggy Jigga” and “SMA” are some of the solid joints that are on the path to becoming major hits. The album’s euphoria has spread like wildfire not only in South Africa, but around the world. American singer 6LACK via his Twitter handle highlighted that this was a number one album.

While hip-hop fans are blasting these tunes on their stereos, Nasty C’s Harare fans have an opportunity to listen to the joints being performed live on stage as the artiste will be headlining the Change a Life Concert to be held on August 18 at Wingate Golf Club.

Proceeds from the concert will go to charity organisation, the Alfred Dondo Foundation, which looks after orphans in Chivhu. The event, which is being organised by Impala Car Rental, is just a dynamite waiting to explode considering the talent that will take to the stage on the day.

The “Hell Naw” hit-maker whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo will share the stage with a contingent of brilliant local acts including Jah Prayzah, Takura, Ex Q, King 98 and Ammara Brown to name a few.

These are artistes who have paid their dues when it comes to proving their abilities during live performances. This might be the first time that Nasty C is stepping on a local stage, but he will definitely be no stranger to the audience considering his popularity.

From Billboard to the BET Awards, his name has been everywhere and there is absolutely no room to question his musical abilities. His epic freestyle on iconic hip-hop radio show “Sway in the Morning” last year was so explosive that it sent the internet community into overdrive with the host Sway Calloway visibly overwhelmed by the talent and mentioning that the rapper had just opened the gates for MCs from other continents.

Although he has collaborated with some of the world’s best artistes including the likes of French Montana, Major Lazer, Davido and Runtown to name a few, his solo efforts always pack a punch. From the lyrical composition to the delivery of the bars, there is just something mesmeric about this young fellow’s music. Notable hits that have established him as one of the biggest artistes on the continent’s hip-hop space include “Hell Naw”, “UOK”, “Allow”, “Dance”, “Phases”, “Particular”, “Dont Do It”, “Juice Back”, “Said” and “NDA” to name just a few.

Having shared the stage with the likes of Future and Migos, he is not new to the big stage, which makes his debut in the country something not to miss. Hip-hop might seem like a niche genre but with the country not being left out of the music’s global penetration, its popularity has grown significantly on the local front.

The success of Cassper Nyovest’s show last year at the Glamis Arena was a testament of the impact that South African hip-hop artistes had made this side of the Limpopo. It still remains to be seen if Nasty C has the same pull factor, but hip-hop heads will certainly be looking forward to seeing the rapper live on stage. Sunday Mail.