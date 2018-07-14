BusinessNews

ZETDC audits meter connections

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has embarked on a door-to-door physical audit of electricity connections on consumer premises.

ZESA Megawatt HQ in Harare
This comes against the backdrop of the rise in the number of consumers who are being apprehended by police for by-passing and tampering with their prepaid meters or effecting direct connections without meters to consume power without payment.

In a statement, ZETDC urged consumers with illegal power connections to engage the power utility for purposes of taking corrective measures to normalise their prepaid meters and get direct connections for those without meters to ensure that they pay for what they consume.

“ZETDC is offering a grace period of two months until August 31, 2018 for such offenders to voluntarily come forward, regularise their electricity connections and by-passed meters without questions being asked as we are aware that some customers may not have appreciated the full impact of attempting to by-pass meters,” reads part of the statement.

Once the deadline has expired, those found to have by-passed or tampered with their meters would be liable to prosecution and risk having a mandatory 10-year sentence passed on them. Daily News.

