Top prosecutor Ray Goba suspended

Zimbabwe has suspended its top prosecutor, Ray Goba, for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases among other allegations, state media said on Friday.

A tribunal has since been constituted to investigate him on charges of failing to prosecute high-profile graft cases, travelling without Cabinet approval, using abusive language and general abuse of office, among other cases.

The suspension followed recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on processes leading to the removal of a PG from office in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza confirmed the development, saying there was as yet no replacement for Adv Goba.

“I can confirm that Adv Goba has been suspended. This follows a recommendation by the JSC after its extraordinary meeting held yesterday. They recommended that the question of removal of the PG from office should be placed before a tribunal.

“Acting in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution, His Excellency the President, has constituted the tribunal and referred the matter to it in terms of the supreme law of the country. The President, in terms of the law, has suspended Adv Goba pending completion of the investigation,” said Mrs Mabiza.