Shabanie Mine prepared for DeMbare

By Ricky Zililo

SHABANIE Mine would want to record a win over visiting Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Maglas Stadium tomorrow.

The asbestos miners are still smarting from an energy sapping 5-0 mauling by Triangle United last Sunday and will be hoping to pin down Dynamos, who drew 1-1 with Chicken Inn on the same day.

Shabanie are languishing second from bottom of the table but coach Alexio Sigion is hoping for a turnaround against DeMbare.

“I think what is important is to lift the boys’ morale coming from that heavy defeat against Triangle. How we recover from that loss will shape our direction in as far as our relegation battle is concerned.

If you look at the points’ difference, we are not far off and that is why it is important for us to try and get a positive result on Sunday so that we survive the chop,” said Sigion.

Shabanie are tied on 14 points with third from bottom Bulawayo City and just two points behind Nichrut, who are 14th.

Sigion, whose side lost the league’s leading scorer David Temwanjira to ZPC Kariba during the mid-season transfer window, said they are bound to lose more players.

“The boys we have can do the job. We might lose some players but we’re confident of fighting our way out of relegation. We’ll take it game by game,” said Sigion.

Dynamos are 11th on the table, six points above the relegation zone and are hard pressed for victory to regain their supporters’ faith.

While Shabanie fight for survival, municipal sides Bulawayo City and Harare City clash at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma-Phiri will be feeling the heat following a spell of poor results.

Soma-Phiri needs his players to come to party to help him save his job by winning.

Fixtures

Today, July 14: Chapungu v Mutare City Rovers (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Nichrut (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)

*All matches kickoff at 1PM. The Chronicle.