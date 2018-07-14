Giants out to seek redemption

PREMIERSHIP giants CAPS United, Highlanders and Dynamos will be out to redeem themselves tomorrow after experiencing a false start to the second half of the league campaign.

The Green Machine host giant-killers Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium, with Bosso entertaining Herentals at Barbourfields.

DeMbare have a tricky date away to Shabanie Mine.The country’s Big Three appear to have lost their clout of late as they have been playing second fiddle to well-resourced teams owned by companies.

When the season resumed last week, Highlanders lost 0-1 to Black Rhinos, while CAPS United and Dynamos were involved in draws.Makepekepe face Chiefs tomorrow on the back of a 0-0 draw against Harare City.

They were held to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting this year by the newboys.CAPS United currently sit in fifth place in the championship race with 30 points, 14 behind log leaders FC Platinum.Dynamos have not won at Shabanie in 12 years, and coach Lloyd Mutasa wants to turn things around tomorrow.

“Shabanie Mine, just like any other team that plays Dynamos, raise their game,’’ said Mutasa.“But I think everything has got a beginning and we should be able to break the jinx.“As a coaches, we have always imparted knowledge to these youngsters, telling them that a game of football is not over until the final whistle.

“One goal is not enough. You need, at least, two or three goals to cushion yourselves and I am sure we have been working on that and we are seeing some positives.“I am sure we should be able to score some goals at Maglas.’’Shabanie have been struggling both on and off the pitch and have lost a host of players because of their poor financial standing.

But coach Alexio Sigion remains defiant ahead of the visit by the giants.“That we have lost a number of players is a fact, but we have been in this situation before and we are ready to move on,’’ he said.“Shabanie has always excelled in very difficult conditions and we are ready to do that as well.

“Dynamos are a very good team, but we are ready come Sunday to give something to our supporters – who have always supported us – to smile about.“The only challenge is that we have lost many players in mid-season and it will be great if the authorities allow us to replace the huge number that has left.’

’Fixtures

Today: Chapungu v Mutare City (Ascot 1pm); Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields 1pm); Yadah v FC Platinum (NSS 1pm); Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle (Baobab 1pm); ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga 1pm).Tomorrow: CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS 1pm); Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields 1pm); Shabanie v Dynamos (Maglas 1pm). The Herald.