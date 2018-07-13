Madzibaba Wimbo dies at 96

Johane Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church founder Aaron Mhukuta Gomo, popularly known as Madzibaba Wimbo, died yesterday morning at Arundel Hospital in Harare after succumbing to pneumonia. He was 96.

Madzibaba Wimbo, also known as Mudzidzi Majinesta, was born on December 25, 1922.

A church member, Mr Shepherd Chingwena, said they had informed the family about the death of Madzibaba Wimbo and asked them to join them in mourning.

Madzibaba Wimbo’s son, Professor Gomo, said they heard of the death from the grapevine.

“For three years we were not allowed to see our father. I hope we will be allowed to view his body. I live 10 minutes away from the hospital where he died but I was not informed. I do not know how we will co-operate with such people. We appeal to Government to assist us,” he said.

Madzibaba Wimbo joined the apostolic sect in 1935 and became a popular prophet in 1945. In 1987, Madzibaba Wimbo took over from Mudyiwa Dzangare, known as Emmanuel “Jesus from Chiweshe”.

In 2012, he appointed Ishmael Mugodi as his successor, deputised by Chingwena, Zexpa Macheche and Edson Mukohwa.

Wimbo reportedly predicted the rise of Robert Mugabe years before he was known in political circles.

Since 2014, Wimbo’s life has been a roller coaster as different Zanu PF factions and sections of the armed forces reportedly pestered him to anoint a Mugabe successor.

Sources say he was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s personal spiritual advisor.

Wimbo was once abducted for several months after assisting Mnangagwa and the military to deal with the Grace Mugabe led G40 faction..

The ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa provided fresh fighting grounds between the followers and family of Madzibaba Wimbo.

The church is also reported to have abducted the revered religious leader from his homestead to a shrine and his family has fought over control of the 96-year-old prophet.

He is survived by two wives, 18 children and several grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.