I did it for my late mother: Miss Bulawayo

By Langalakhe Mabena

MAMA, I made it!

The above statement goes beyond Cassper Nyovest’s chants in his songs as it also rings true to the reigning Miss Tourism Bulawayo Anelisiwe Ndebele.

If it wasn’t for her late mother who would take her to beauty pageants from as little as five years of age — it wouldn’t have become her calling.

“When I was five years old my late mother would take me to beauty pageants. She encouraged me to start modelling at that age and always made sure to tell me how beautiful I was and that I could be anything in life. Now that I have won Miss Tourism Bulawayo I am sure wherever she is she’s grateful of my success,” said Ndebele.

Last year she turned professional when she joined Open Eye Studio. Modelling moved from being a pastime for the procurement officer at Techno Expert Construction. She is currently a law student with the University of South Africa (Unisa) and one day wants to be a lawyer.

“Beauty without brains won’t help any woman to succeed in life, that’s why even though I am holding a degree in Arts I am furthering my education. I am currently studying for a degree in Law so that I can empower myself and in the future open a law firm,” she said.

With over 1 000 followers on Instagram, an enough sign that she is a pure beauty (judged by her Instagram pictures) Anelisiwe shared beauty tips that always keep her glowing.

“As a woman you must know your body and what suits you so that you can be able to dress clothes that suit your body, when applying make-up always remember that ‘less is more’, try by all means to stay natural with a little bit of lipstick,” Anelisiwe said.

What changes will she make if she wins Miss Tourism Zimbabwe?

“If I win the finals I want to be part of the growth of the Zimbabwean tourism sector through marketing its beautiful and alluring tourism sites using my title,” she said.

She strongly believes that the costume she will be wearing at the finals which will be held in Bulawayo on 8 September designed by Shadow by Sidumiso will make her look stunning and outstanding.

Other contestants that will represent Bulawayo alongside Anelisiwe in the finals are first princess Sibusisiwe Falala and second princess Tendai Sibanda. B-Metro