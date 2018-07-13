Court to rule on hijacking of Musarara truck

By Tarisai Machakaire

The Bindura Magistrates’ Court will give its verdict on four Zanu PF activists facing charges of hijacking a delivery truck in Concession carrying Harare businessman Tafadzwa Musarara’s campaign material ahead of the Zanu PF primary elections.

Bindura magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu is presiding over the robbery case, allegedly committed on the eve of Zanu PF primary elections in April.

Musarara was facing the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson and Sports minister Kazembe Kazembe in the primary election for Mazowe West.

Boyd Fungulani, Shingirai Chisango, Lens Faranando and Jonah Gwenya were part of Kazembe’s campaign team.

Gwenya, who is the Zanu PF Mashonaland central transport secretary, told the court at the close of the defence case this week that they did not want Musarara to take part in the primaries.

Musarara was defeated by Kazembe in the disputed poll.

It is the State’s case that on April 28 at Dandamera shopping centre in Concession, the four accused persons pounced on a 30-tonne truck laden with flour and mealie-meal belonging to Musarara.

The accused persons allegedly ordered the driver of the truck, Bachelor Mpalane, to surrender the truck keys.

They proceeded to beat him up, the State alleges, and looted food stuffs which included flour worth $12 000.

Food stuffs worth $885 were recovered when they were arrested.

The case was reported at Concession Police Station who referred it to Bindura CID section, leading to the arrest of the four.

Zvidzai Kajokoto of Kajokoto and Company law firm is representing two of the four accused persons, Faranando and Gwenya who are Zanu PF Mashonaland central provincial youth and transport sectaries respectively.

The court heard the two were allegedly giving orders to their accomplices to loot Musarara’s food stuffs. –DailyNews