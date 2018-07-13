Carl Joshua guns for Pan-African comedy award

By Tonderai Zvimba

One of the funniest Zimbabwean comedians, animator and writer Carl Joshua Ncube has been nominated for the Savannah Pan-African comic of the year award for the second time running.

Ncube is nominated alongside other great African comedians including Nigeria’s Basketmouth, Botswana’s Charles Manase (but from Zimbabwe) and Uganda’s finest Anne Kamsiime and Salvado.

Last year Carl Joshua Ncube was nominated in the same category but unfortunately it went to the Nigerian comic Basketmouth. This year’s event, themed

“The Rhythm of the Funny”, will take place on September 8 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.

Although last year he lost to Basketmouth, this year Carl says being nominated was a bonus.

“This year the category has heavy hitters in the comedy sphere in Africa. We’ve got Basketmouth, Anne Kamsiime, Salvado, Charles Manase and myself.

For me, I count it as a win to be nominated and whatever happens I’m happy,” said Carl.

He said being nominated was a stamp of approval that he was taking comedy outside Zimbabwe and into Africa.

“I feel that I’ve had an incredible last two years and put in some work. This nomination almost rubber stamps what I’ve been doing as being good for comedy in Africa”.

“The key is for comics to take their stand up outside Zimbabwe and take it to the world. If people look at these awards they show that the organisers are awarding those who have been doing just that. I have travelled a lot and more people now know about me,” said Carl.

In the same awards another Zimbabwean, ventriloquist Chik Aljoy (Next Level award) is up for a gong. The Chronicle