Boxer jailed 6 months for assaulting his mother

A 20 year old boxer from Mtapa suburb in Gweru yesterday failed to sway a magistrate to give him a non-custodial sentence for assaulting his mother saying he wants to vote for the first time in the July 30 elections.

Provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa slapped Joseph Simango, who has a certificate in boxing, with a six months jail term for assaulting his mother.

Mrs Msipa convicted Simango who was facing two counts of domestic violence against his plea of not guilty.

Simango is said to have assaulted his mother Ms Gladys Mpofu after she dished a chicken piece which he did not like.

He also damaged her microwave, plates and pots valued at $60.

In mitigation, Simango pleaded with the court for a non-custodial sentence saying he would miss an opportunity to vote for the first time in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“I am sorry for assaulting my mother over a piece of chicken she had dished for me which I didn’t want. I plead for a non-custodial sentence because if I’m sent to prison I won’t be able to vote in the July 30 elections. I am a registered voter and was looking forward to exercising my Constitutional right,” pleaded Simango.

In passing sentence, Mrs Msipa said she had considered that it is culturally wrong for Simango or any other child to lay his or her hands on any of their parents.

“What the accused did is culturally wrong and is criminal. The accused has a boxing certificate and boxed his hapless mother. The accused has been tormenting his mother for a long time and abused his boxing talent on her, biting the hand that feeds him. The accused even told his mother that she was not his biological mother. He is sentenced to six months in prison,” she said.

It was the State’s case that on June 28 at around 8PM, Simango told his mother that he did not like a piece of chicken which was on his plate.

Simango then assaulted Ms Mpofu who sustained a cut on her left eye.

He also damaged her microwave, pots and plates which were in the kitchen.

A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

Ms Memory Chitsunge appeared for the State. –The Chronicle