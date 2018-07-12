‘Zanu PF has reduced hospitals to death traps’

Makoni Central MDC Alliance aspiring legislator David Tekeshe has condemned the state of Rusape District Hospital as a house of death due to a crippling drug shortage at the back of government neglect of the health delivery service sector.

Tekeshe, who is challenging Finance minister and Zanu PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa, said once someone is referred to the hospital, relatives would immediately start making burial arrangements.

“The hospital is now more of a place of death than healing. People now look for coffins once someone is admitted there.

“With an MP who is also a minister of Finance, we feel we should have been getting the best services but sadly, that has not been the case,” Tekeshe said.

He said Chinamasa, who recently has been very active in the constituency and was a victim of social media memes mocking him for commissioning skip bins for public places in Rusape earning him the moniker “Biniman”, had long neglected the constituency and could not recover the lost support.

Tekeshe said his rival has been manipulating the traditional leadership by buying bicycles for village heads and motorcycles for headmen which he said he would not lose sleep over.

“He has been handing out bicycles to village heads and motorcycles to headmen. I, however, don’t have a problem with it because he neglected his constituency for a long time.

“He can even open as many bins as he wants. I’m not worried. The traditional leaders he is trying to charm are only a handful among thousands of voters he neglected and who he cannot hoodwink anymore,” Tekeshe said.

He said if elected into office he would firstly always be present in the constituency and not only conveniently be around when it was campaign season and also prioritise infrastructural development, health and education sectors.

“I’ll prioritise infrastructural development, health care services and education. I’ll also make sure that vendors are not harassed under my watch.

“Government should focus its energies on resuscitating industries this will in itself deal with the vendor issue. They would rather arrest me than arrest any vendor — that I can pledge,” Tekeshe said. DailyNews