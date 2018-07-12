Why the Economy will vote for Chamisa: Zhuwao

The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded Article 23 (ZBR23)

Why the Economy will vote for Chamisa to Eliminate Cash Shortages and Bank Queues

By Patrick Zhuwao

The economy will vote for Chamisa to eliminate bank queues. In order to understand how the economy will vote for Chamisa we need to recognise that the construction of the term economy comes from its original Greek words meaning household management. The economy is about managing households with people. It is these people who will vote for Chamisa to eliminate bank queues. Mnangagwa has already failed to resolve the cash crisis.

The economy will vote for Chamisa because people need Chamisa to make it easier for them to access their cash so that they, as the economy, can produce, consume and trade the goods and services they require. The people that will vote for Chamisa are engaged in production, consumption and trade. The people are the economy, made up of producers, consumers and traders, who will vote for Chamisa. You are the economy that will vote for Chamisa.

You, the producers who will vote for Chamisa are involved in the primary resources based industry sectors of agriculture and mining. You are also engaged in the secondary industries of manufacturing, and the tertiary industries of services such as trade and distribution, financial and support services, and human capital services such as education and health. You are also the consumers who will vote for Chamisa since your require basic goods such as food, clothing and shelter as well as services such as health, transportation, education and basic utilities.

The economy that will vote for Chamisa is made up of you as producers and consumers. You, as both the producers and consumers need to trade using your own money which Mnangagwa is denying you from the banks. This ZBR explains why you, as the economy, will vote for Chamisa by illustrating an example of how miners and farmers will work with Chamisa to resolve the cash crisis.

The largest number of you, as producers, that will vote for Chamisa are the farmers who make up 70% of Zimbabwe’s population in the rural areas. You, as farmers will vote for Chamisa because he will ensure that the land reform programme is not reversed and thus give you confidence to continue farming.

As resettled farmers all over Zimbabwe you are worried about your security of tenure after you saw the sudden and unconstitutional reversal of the land reform by the junta soon after the 15 November 2017 coup. Mnangagwa erodes your confidence as he continues to violate the constitution by dispossessing your, as resettled farmers, of your land.

You, as farmers will vote for Chamisa because he will uphold the agricultural land provisions in Chapter 16 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which protects you as the beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

As farmers, you will vote for Chamisa to safeguard that Chapter 16 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe cannot be amended without being taken to you in a referendum as required in terms of Section 328(6) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa cannot be trusted to protect the constitution as you can plainly see how he has been violating the constitution during the 15 November 2017 coup.

You, as farmers will vote for Chamisa because Chamisa will give you security of tenure by issuing you with title deeds for land. Issuing title deeds to you will allow you to invest in your farms and be able to access resources from financial institutions.

You, as farmers will vote for Chamisa because the issuance of title deeds will free you from having to beg for inputs from corrupt junta officials who have been looting state resources during the selectively applied command ugly-culture and since Operation Maguta a decade ago.

You, as miners will also vote for Chamisa because Chamisa will protect small scale miners from being exploited by Mnangagwa’s gangs of marauding Al-Shabab robbers and murderers.

As gold miners in places like Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Chimanimani, Shamva, Chegutu, and Silobela, you will vote for Chamisa because he will ensure that you get the best prices for your gold without enriching Mnangagwa’s gold smuggling cartels at your expense. Miners, you will vote for Chamisa because he will issue mining permits to you.

The economy will vote for Chamisa because Chamisa will strengthen the agricultural base of the economy by issuing title deeds to farmers to enhance production. The economy will vote for Chamisa because foreign currency will increase since Chamisa will protect miners from Mnangagwa’s robbers to ensure that the proceeds of our vast mineral wealth benefit the nation.

The economy will vote for Chamisa because he will provide the confidence that will lead to higher production and increased incomes and wealth. You will vote for Chamisa because greater confidence will ultimately resolve the cash shortage and eliminate bank queues.

Iwe Neni Tine Basa. Umsebenzi lo Umkhulu

Asante Sana