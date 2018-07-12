Riyad Mahrez may have to get used to the Manchester City bench, says Tony Cottee

By Rob Tanner |leicestermercury |

His record move from Leicester City should have happened in January, says former striker. Joining Manchester City is a good move for Riyad Mahrez, but he will struggle to get a regular start in Pep Guardiola’s first team, believes former Leicester City striker Tony Cottee.

Mahrez has finally joined the Premier League champions in a club record £60million move after failing to get his dream move in January, when City stood firm on their valuation figure of £80million, and Cottee believes City should have sold him then.

However, he now believes they should reinvest the money by signing a fringe player from Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea.

“I think the move to Man City is good for Mahrez, although I think it should have happened in January,” said Cottee.

“I don’t think Mahrez will get in the first team for Man City. He’s definitely good enough to be in the squad, but when you look at the likes of De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling and Sane, I don’t think he’ll replace them.

“Leicester usually spend their money well, bar a couple of bad signings. Leicester could look to replicate the success of signing Harry Maguire, a young player who is fulfilling his potential and is now worth more than they signed him for.

“I think Leicester will look to sign young English players who are not given a chance at their current club.

“There’s some great talent at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United sitting on the bench that they could look to sign.”

