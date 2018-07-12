Proposed salary hike for soldiers

Government is reportedly proposing hiking the salary of members of defence forces by at least 20 percent. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are composed of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).

A letter from the Defence Service Commission (DSC) chairperson Pretty Sunguro to the permanent secretary in the ministry of Defence, Martin Rushwaya, troops – who played a key role in the ouster of Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s subsequent enthronement – will get a 22 percent increment.

“Following consultations between the office of the chairman, Defence Forces Service Commission, minister and the secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs please find attached a key scale with 22, 5 percent special allowance applied to members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Accordingly, proceed and effect adjustment with effect from July 1 2018 as indicated on the key scales,” read part of the letter.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Overson Mugwisi yesterday said he has seen the letter but referred questions to the Defence Service Commission.

“I have seen the letter but that is not ours, that belongs to the Defence Forces Commission,” said Mugwisi.

Efforts to get a comment from Sunguro were fruitless. –DailyNews