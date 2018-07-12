I’m the child on MDC symbol: Petina Gappah

By Bridget Mananavire

Prominent Zimbabwean lawyer and author Petina Gappah who is based in Europe says she is the child inserted on the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC party’s symbol.

Gappah, while claiming to be the child in the symbol said she would not be voting for the party.

She wrote on her Facebook account, sarcastically under the picture of the symbol: “Imagine my shock when I saw the new MDC logo only to behold my chubby little chubster face in the open palm.

“This picture is from my war days as Comrade Baby!!! It was taken on the day the ceasefire was announced, and just before I agreed to be on the delegation to negotiate Zimbabwe’s independence at Lancaster House!!

“I was just six years old, but, luckily, I was able to use my future legal skills in the negotiations!

“I am flattered by this but please note: I do not endorse this or any other political party. I will vote only for individuals, across party lines!” she wrote.

The MDC Alliance on the other hand has decided to use their presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s face. Although there has been concern that the two symbols which are almost similar will confuse voters.

Gappah has been vocal in the politics of the country with other accusing her of being a Zanu PF supporter, though she has denied it.

She was also instrumental in advising President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on its first investment trip to Davos. –DailyNews