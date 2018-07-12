Chipinge man rapes 63-year-old mother

By Luthando Mapepa

A-30-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man did the unthinkable when he pounced and raped his defenceless 63-year-old mother in her kitchen hut in a bizarre incident that has left tongues wagging in the Mutema area.

The suspect, whose name could not be revealed to protect the identity of the victim was dragged to court last Friday facing rape charges. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Poterai Gwezhira.

The suspect was denied bail after the State led by Mr Witness Nyamundaya argued that he was a flight risk and likely pounce again and harm the victim.

He will appear again in regional court on the day yet to be advised.

“The accused should be remanded in custody because he can easily sneak into Mozambique using the porous border. The accused can also murder the complainant since he was threatening to her with death,” said Mr Nyamundaya.

Mr Nyamundaya said the incident occurred on June 21 at around 10pm, when the complainant, who is the suspect’s biological mother, was sleeping in her kitchen hut.

“On the fateful evening at around 10pm, the complainant was awaken by her son who demanded $10 to buy beer. The complainant told the accused that she did not have money and that did not go down well with him.

“The accused then held his mother by her left hand and throat while dragging her out of the hut. The complainant fell on the ground, shouting for help, but no one came to her rescue,” said Mr Nyamundaya.

He said the accused overpowered the victim and raped her once.

“He then proceeded to have sexual intercourse with his mother once without her consent. The accused continued threatening to kill his mother, demanding the money until the complainant led him to her daughter-in-law’s house where she intended to borrow the money.

“She then sneaked into a banana plantation and slept in the bush. The following morning the complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of the accused. The complainant sustained injuries in the skirmishes,” said Mr Nyamundaya. Manica Post