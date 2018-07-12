Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Summer transfer business is complete

By Mattias Karren | ESPN |

Unai Emery says he considers the Arsenal squad “complete” after making five signings, and that the club will only make another addition if “a great opportunity” comes up.

The Gunners completed the signings of midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this week, adding to right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman stepped down in May, said a big club like Arsenal should always remain open to new signings but insisted he is happy with the squad he has available.

“At the moment, I think the squad is complete,” Emery told a prematch news conference ahead of a preseason friendly at Boreham Wood.

“We will only sign another player if there is an opportunity to bring in that one player, or two players. We will only sign a player in the next month if he’s a big opportunity.

“The big clubs don’t close the [door] or the moment to sign a new player. Today, we are OK. Maybe we can bring in one if there’s a very good possibility for them to help us, but the club has done a great job of signing new players and I am happy.

“Normally, we are thinking about the young players, the possibility of them staying with us or going to play on loan at another team. We are also thinking about the players who were with us last year and whether we need them to stay with us.”

Emery also downplayed reports that he’s interested in reuniting with midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, who played under him at Sevilla.

“I know him but we haven’t made a move for him,” Emery said.

The Arsenal boss also made it clear that he wants Aaron Ramsey to sign a new contract with the club, and that he has conveyed that message to chief executive Ivan Gazidis, recruitment head Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

Ramsey has only one year left on his deal and has yet to commit his future.

“This is one question for the player and for the club,” Emery said about Ramsey’s contract.

“In my opinion, I’ve said to Ivan, Raul and Sven that I think he’s an important player for me. I’m very happy with him. For me, every day, every training session, he has the ambition I want. He’s working with a quality, the type of ability that I want. I want to work with him.”