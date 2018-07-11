Snooze after rape thug jailed 14 years

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Filabusi knife-wielding rapist who raped a woman and was apprehended after falling asleep at the crime scene has been jailed 14 years.

Mvangeli Moyo (27) of Avoca area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to rape by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Moyo met the 25-year-old woman who stays in Artherstone Resettlement, West Nicholson area on April 20 at around 11AM while she was pushing water containers in a wheel barrow.

“The complainant was on her way from collecting water from Mbembesi River and she was pushing 60 litres of water in a wheel barrow. She felt a hand on her back and when she turned around she saw a man who was holding a knife,” said Mr Dube.

“He ordered her to remain quiet before grabbing her by the arm and he dragged her across the river into a bushy area. He held the knife to her neck and ordered her to undress. Moyo raped the woman once and immediately fell asleep on the ground.”

He said the woman took advantage of the situation and fled to a nearby homestead where she alerted villagers about what had transpired.

“He said villagers teamed up and headed into the bushes where they found Moyo still sleeping in the bush.

Mr Dube said villagers apprehended the rapist and handed him over to the police station. He said Moyo was found in possession of the knife which he had used to threaten the woman.

In his mitigation Moyo said he had erred. The Chronicle