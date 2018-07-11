Raunchy video pupils referred for counselling

By Andile Tshuma

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has taken two Inyanda High School pupils, who appear on a video groping each other, for counselling as considerations were still being made on the appropriate disciplinary measures to take on them.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira said:

“This case is sensitive as it involves minors but I can confirm that we are dealing with it and the pupils are attending counselling sessions which we hope will assist in reforming them. A final report will determine the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken but at this state we are also involving the parents and our other partners who help with dealing with adolescents.

“We are building these children and their future is to a certain extent in our hands. We cannot take action that will harm them further, so we are consulting and will be in a position to give a final verdict soon,” she said.

Mrs Kaira said it was important for children to have close relations with their parents as this can help in ensuring that any unruly behaviour is detected soon and corrected.

The video of the pupils groping went viral on social media last week, raising the ire of parents and the public in general about the conduct of the pupils.

The PED decried moral decadence among young people as pupils across the country have recently made news for immoral behaviour.

“I don’t know what is wrong with our children nowadays. We are having a serious case of some pupils showcasing behaviour that is not synonymous with childhood and it becomes a challenge when we think of what kind of disciplinary measures we need to take on the pupils as we need to address the root cause. Some of these children may be in need of counselling,” said Mrs Kaira.

She described the video as gross, highly immoral and appalling.

“I saw the video myself. The acts of the pupils are highly immoral, despicable and cannot be associated with Ordinary Level pupils. They are very embarrassing and such public indecency is just unacceptable, especially in our schools. We just cannot have such happening,” said Mrs Kaira.

The Chronicle is in possession of the video in which two pupils, a boy and girl, whose names have been withheld as they are both minors, are seen imitating sexual acts. The boy is fondling the girl’s breasts and buttocks and she is making sexually suggestive sounds while another pupil can be heard cheering them on in the background.

Residents who spoke to The Chronicle after watching the video said the girl stayed with a close relative who operates a shebeen at her home near the school.

Neighbours alleged that the shebeen queen often forced the girl to engage in sex with her patrons in exchange for money, but that could not be verified immediately.

A neighbour whose name has been withheld for fear of victimisation said the shebeen queen is often raided by police but the woman is defiant as she continues to sell beer from home.

“The shebeen is just a cover up for prostitution that takes place at the residence. It is so bad because she is exposing her own child to sexual abuse as she is only interested in money,” said the neighbour. The Chronicle