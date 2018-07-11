Pair in the dock for attempted murder

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Two men from Mubobo Village in Seke appeared in court yesterday for allegedly attempting to murder a colleague following a misunderstanding. Lovemore Muswaka (39) and Gibson Matediya (38) appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora charged with attempted murder.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to July 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Farai Katonha alleged that on July 7 at around 1am, at Mubobo Village, Pius Shandirwa instructed his two colleagues to feed wood into a brick oven.

The instruction resulted in an altercation between the two parties .

Shandirwa was assaulted by Muswaka and Matediya.

Matediya took a mattock and struck Shandirwa twice on the head and once on the back while Muswaka took an axe then struck his knees and legs, causing serious injury.

Shandirwa later fell unconscious.

Mr Katonha further alleged that Shandirwa’s wife Dorothy Matanhire heard the scuffle and she reported the matter to a neighbour who is a police officer.

The cop then arrested the accused persons who were detained at Dema Police Station.

Shandirwa was medically examined at Chitungwiza Hospital and a mattock was recovered at the scene. The Herald