Mob justice ‘killers’ arrested 2 years later

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two Filabusi siblings who were reportedly part of a mob that beat up and killed a man after accusing him of stealing have been arrested two years after committing the offence.

Aotar (26) and Innocent Ndlovu (24) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare facing murder charges.

They were remanded out of custody on free bail to August 13 after the State pointed out that investigations were still underway to link the two men to the case.

Two other murder suspects Nkululeko Ncube and Wisdom Mkandla recently appeared at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court facing a murder charge and they were placed off remand pending further investigations.

Mr Matare ordered the two siblings to report to Filabusi Police Station once each month and warned them against interfering with State witnesses.

“The State is not opposed to free bail and they have pointed out that investigations are still underway to link you to this offence. Furthermore you came to the court willingly after being summoned by the police. Therefore I will remand you out of custody to August 13 on free bail,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Moses Gondongwe said Aotar and Innocent were part of a mob comprising about 150 people that beat up Thabisani Moyo to death on November 7 in 2016.

“On 7 November 2016 at Hayhill Farm in Filabusi area Aotar and Innocent connived with Nkululeko Ncube and Wisdom Mkandla and other people numbering about 150 who are still a large and attacked Thabisani Moyo whom they had accused of stealing.

“They beat him up with sticks, stones and machetes and left him seriously injured before fleeing. Moyo died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack,” he said.— The Chronicle