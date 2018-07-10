Zim choir struggles to pay participation fee

By Kundai Marunya

Despite winning two silver medals at the tenth bi-annual World Choir Games over the weekend, Note2Note choir are struggling to pay-off a debt they owe in affiliation fees.

The 40-member choir is still to pay €6 200 having only managed to come up with €6 000 of the €12 200 they were supposed to pay.

The group was making their debut appearance at the competition which was held in South Africa, a first time staging on the continent. They competed in the Mixed Choirs and Scenic Folklore categories.

In an interview with The Herald Insight, Note2Note finance director Mike Murenzvi said they had to negotiate for their participation having failed to raise the required amount.

“We still need to raise €6 200. We managed to pay €6 000 of the full €12 200 from our own resources, loans and donations. We negotiated with the organisers, Interkultur and M and C Music-Contact, to allow us to compete while still owing such a large balance.

“We couldn’t let our country, families, friends, and supporters down. We thank the organisers greatly for understanding and their hospitality,” said Murenzvi.

The choir is currently sourcing funds from well-wishers to pay-off their debt as they prepare to participate in the same competition in Belgium in 2020.

“We’re currently in talks with some corporates but we’re also appealing to the Zimbabwean people to donate what they can. Every little bit helps,” said Mr Murenzvi.

Note2Note is an adult community choral group composed of people with a common passion for contemporary choral music. They seek to promote positive societal values and norms using music.

They have previously competed in the National Institute of Allied Arts Vocal and Instrumental Festival (NIAA) Eisteddfod and was also awarded the Rotary Ethnic Choirs Cup in 2016 and the Vocal A Capella Choirs Cup in 2017.

“We are breaking barriers and making history doing something we enjoy, something we do for free.

“The intention has always been to open up the arts and culture space, to have more sectors become both attractive and lucrative,” said Mr Murenzvi.

The World Choir Games are based on the Olympic ideals, which aim to peacefully unify people and

nations connected by song in a fair connection.

Another group representing Zimbabwe at the competition was the Choice Children’s Choir who participated in the Open Competition in which they were graded and awarded a Silver certificate. The Herald