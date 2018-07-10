Madinda not worried by rough patch

By Tadious Manyepo

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has refused to crucify his youthful charges after the team’s losing streak continued with a 0-1 defeat to Black Rhinos at the National Sports on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants have now lost three successive matches after defeats to Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum before the season went to the mid-season break. Madinda said Bosso were not gunning for the championship this season but instead, he is laying a foundation for the team to succeed in the coming seasons.

“What we have to remember here and look at is not the issue of chasing for the championship or anything,’’ said Madinda. “Remember I said it at the beginning that we are embarking on a very serious and big project and that project is to try and bring exciting football.

“So, really, it would be very unfair for me to try and say that maybe this mid-season transfer window we crucify the boys.

“I think they have done well so far and we have to locate it from the point of view that they have to be given the opportunity, keep going with them and show them what football is all about.’’ Bosso could lose some of their most prized assets, including Gabriel Nyoni and Ozias Zibande, who are linked to Botswana teams. The Herald