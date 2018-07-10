Epoupa cautious with DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa is taking a cautious approach in his dealings with the Glamour Boys who are looking to lure him back to Zimbabwe. Epoupa left the country three months ago following a payment row with the Glamour Boys, but the new executive at the club has been pushing for his return.

His manager Gilbert Sengwe yesterday said negotiations were still continuing with the Harare giants and indicated the player needs assurances he will not get a raw deal again.

“Of course, Dynamos have indicated they want him back but we are still talking. It’s something that is not going to happen overnight. Remember the circumstances when this guy left?

“There were issues and I think these are some of the things that need to be looked into. But from our discussions I cannot rule out anything.

“He may come back but like I said it won’t be an overnight thing. There is also issues about his visa that needs to be applied for and it’s a process,” said Sengwe.

Epoupa was the driving force behind DeMbare’s spirited campaign last year when they finished runners-up to FC Platinum in the championship race.

He was the club’s leading scorer with 12 goals as they took the title push to the line.

But the Glamour Boys have failed to replicate their form without him.

The Harare giants are currently 11th on the log standings with 21 points from 18 starts.

Lloyd Mutasa’s men were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home by Chicken Inn after they conceded a 90th minute equaliser at Rufaro in a game they had led for the better part.

Their former player King Nasama spoiled the day when he cancelled out Quality Kangadze’s 48th minute strike with a stunning 90th minute header. DeMbare paid dearly for their decision to sit deep too early.

“I wouldn’t want to get into those issues because it involves the administration. But Epoupa is Dynamos at heart and it cannot be a surprise if he comes home,” said coach Lloyd Mutasa.

“We only have a few slots, probably two slots. When you have players on contract and you push them away and they don’t get contracts elsewhere it becomes a burden to the team.

“You also look at yourselves as a team whether you are able to look elsewhere because when you go out there you would want to get players who is probably better than what you have.

“It will be difficult for us to get one. But if we are lucky we may get one or two,” said Mutasa.

Chicken Inn’s Joey Antipas has since resigned to the fact that he could lose in-form left-back Devine Lunga to South Africa.

Lunga has been targeted by Supa Disk side Golden Arrows and is likely to leave during the current window.

“Devine is top-notch. He is definitely the best left-back in the country. It’s unfortunate that we will be losing him in weeks to come but we just have to move on and try and produce another Devine Lunga,” said Antipas.

The Gamecocks failed to capitalise on the slip up by the leading teams FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum to reduce the gap between them.

“It’s difficult. If we had picked up maximum points we could say we are putting. But we gained a point and if you look at the points difference, it’s massive.

“The other two teams will definitely start picking up points very soon. All we are just doing is to try and play our game and hopefully create pressure on the top two,” said Antipas. The Herald