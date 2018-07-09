Man hangs self after court ruling

By Andile Tshuma

A 29 year old man was found hanging from a roof truss in Emganwini suburb after a court ruling banishing him from his mother’s home for troubling her and his sister. Chetjuma Nyoni was found hanging outside the house on a roof truss with a rope cut out from a blanket yesterday morning.

His mother had allegedly sought legal action after she was having problems with him at home over his drinking habits.

Nyoni, who worked as a cook at a sports bar in Emganwini suburb was allegedly ordered by a local magistrate about three months ago not to harass his mother and when he defied the order, he was recently ordered to move out of the house.

Neighbours who spoke to The Chronicle said Nyoni had a habit of quarrelling with his mother and siblings whenever he was drunk, which led to his mother seeking a peace order against him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are dealing with a case of sudden death in which a man was found hanging at Emganwini suburb. Investigations are underway,” said Insp Simango.

She encouraged people to seek counselling when they encountered problems.

When a Chronicle new crew arrived at the funeral wake in Emganwini suburb, the deceased’s family was said to have gone to a funeral parlour for funeral arrangements.

A neighbour who was at the home who identified himself only as Mr Ndlovu said they never thought that the family feud would end in death.

“We know that sometimes families fight and have differences but I personally did not think that the family feud would escalate to this level and culminate in death,” said Mr Ndlovu.

A close friend to the deceased Mr Mthokozisi Nyokeni said he was with him the night before he died and he did not show any signs of having suicidal thoughts.

“He was my best friend and we went to the same primary school and grew up in the same neighbourhood. Right now we were the best beer buddies and people knew that we were so close. I am heartbroken by his death and I feel that his family could have done better than seek a peace order which demanded that he move out from his home,” said Mr Nyokeni.

He said the deceased had spent close to a month without a fixed home and spent some nights sleeping outside his mother’s house.

“I don’t understand how three people can fail to accommodate their own in an eight roomed house. How could they fall asleep not knowing where one of their own slept and what he ate?” he said. The Chronicle