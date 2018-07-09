JSC invites auctioneers

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is now on the hunt for another auctioneer for the resort town of Victoria Falls and Hwange following the termination of Kudakwashe Chigoma’s services.

Sheriff of the High Court, Macduff Madega, announced the removal of Chigoma in a Government Gazette published on Friday last week.

The termination was done in terms of Order 50 Rule 450 (2) of the High Court Rules.

Order 50 of the High Court Rules deals specifically with the appointments of the deputy Sheriffs that work together with the Sheriff of the High Court.

Rule 450 (2) states: “The Sheriff shall, by publication in the Gazette, advertise the appointment and removal of every deputy Sheriff, and the appointment of every acting deputy sheriff and the period of such acting appointment.”

Yesterday, the JSC invited reputable auctioneers to provide auctioneering services on behalf of the High Court for the sale of movable property in Victoria Falls and Hwange.

It said preference for the job would be given to companies domiciled in Matabeleland North Province that have appropriate storage facilities. –DailyNews