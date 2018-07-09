Jah Signal rocks SA

By Vongai Mbara

Rising Zim-dancehall musician Jah Signal captivated his South African fans with an enthralling lively performance on Saturday at Macanudo Cocktail and Cigar in Johannesburg. Jah Signal, who has a series of hits under his belt, managed to attract a full house as well as stage an outstanding performance.

The show was the first of many to come, organised by SA-based promotion company called More Entertainment. Speaking in an interview, Jah Signal said he enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to doing more shows in South Africa.

“I had a great experience and the show was a massive success, especially for a new promoter on the scene. I am look forward to working with him more,” said Jah Signal.

The musical event was graced by popular socialites among them Zuva Habane and Demama Chihera whilst a host of DJs among them Abra Simz, Badman, Backspin and Irie Dread where on decks.

Speaking about the show, the event’s host, Abra Simz said the show was a huge success, adding that they are already planning on bringing the chanter back for another gig.

“It was a great show. Jah Signal did well and he is no doubt the next star on the Zim-dancehall scene. People came out and supported so it was a good start for the brand. We are already working on the next show and we will be bringing him back alongside Killer T end of this month,” said Simz.

The two musicians are reportedly in the studio working on a collaboration.

Simz added that their brand seeks to unite both local and international artists. The Herald