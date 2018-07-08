It’s happening fast for Nyoni

By Langton Nyakwenda

SPEED defines Gabriel Nyoni’s game on and off the pitch.

The 25-year-old Highlanders forward, who can complete 100m in 10.2 seconds, is a holder of a Marketing degree, has already penned a motivational book and recently he launched a clothing label — GN 27.

It’s all happening fast for Nyoni, who is currently on trials at Botswana champions Township Rollers and will miss Highlanders’ Premiership match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports this afternoon.

“I have realised that in Zimbabwe we don’t have soccer players who are into clothing lines but in Europe you have players like Cristiano Ronaldo who has his own CR7 label. Inspired by this I had to come up with my own label GN 27.

This move is part of a bid to prove that nowadays we can have soccer players who can think outside the box. I want to inspire a new generation of footballers.

“Gone are the days when football players were seen as dull people who blew money willy-nilly,” Nyoni said.

The second half of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season resumes with Highlanders a distance away from the championship equation.

Bosso began the season on a strong footing following the appointment of club legend Madinda Ndlovu who infused youthful players into the system, staggered along the way.

Although their chances of clinching the league title they last claimed in 2006 now appear very slim, Nyoni believes in Ndlovu, Bosso have an able captain who can steer the massive black and white ship into rewarding waters.

“The man knows what it takes to take the club to where it’s supposed to be. The transformation under Madinda has been tremendous. I see Bosso achieving its set targets soon. That man knows what he is doing.

“He was a great as a player and I am sure he will be one of the greatest Bosso coaches. Coach Madinda can sculpt a player into a classy one. On a personal level, I like him,” said Nyoni.

The speed merchant also took time to explain why he is trying his luck at Township Rollers.

“I want to experience new challenges, Township Rollers are playing in the Caf Champions’ League group stages and joining such a club can only be good for my career.

“You can only know how good you are when you get out of your comfort zone and take up new challenges,” said Nyoni. SundayMail.